The Latest: Police chain downtown hotel door during protest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on protests over the killing of an unarmed black man (all times local):

1 a.m.

Police have handcuffed shut a downtown Sacramento hotel door to stop protesters from entering as they march against the recent killing of an unarmed black man.

Capital Public Radio reports protesters had a brief confrontation with police outside the hotel. The scuffle came during the fourth hour of a protest that began at City Hall and continued through downtown streets blocking traffic.

The protest has largely remained peaceful, with leaders of Black Lives Matter Sacramento helping diffuse tensions. Protesters and the police had a brief standoff near a ramp onto the interstate before protesters went a different direction.

They're calling for justice for 22-year-old Stephon Clark who was shot March 18 by police who were responding to a call of someone breaking car windows. An autopsy commissioned by Clark's family and released Friday shows police shot him in the back.

__

12 a.m.

Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren't abating in California's capital city after an autopsy showed Stephon Clark was shot in the back.

The findings by pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu counter the department's narrative that Clark was approaching the officers when he was killed.

Several hundred protesters marched through downtown streets Friday for the fourth evening in a row after a community meeting at a South Sacramento church with several Sacramento Kings players.

Another rally is planned for Saturday afternoon, hours before a Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors game will bring thousands of fans to the downtown arena that protesters have twice blocked.

Clark was killed March 18.

