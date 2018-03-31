UConn-beaters Mississippi State, Notre Dame play for title - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UConn-beaters Mississippi State, Notre Dame play for title

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale celebrates after making the game-winning basket during overtime against Connecticut in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbu... (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale celebrates after making the game-winning basket during overtime against Connecticut in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbu...
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame celebrates after defeating Connecticut in overtime in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Notre Dame won 91-89. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame celebrates after defeating Connecticut in overtime in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Notre Dame won 91-89.
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma leaves the court after a 91-89 overtime loss to Notre Dame in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma leaves the court after a 91-89 overtime loss to Notre Dame in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians celebrates with her teammates after defeating Louisville in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Mississippi... (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians celebrates with her teammates after defeating Louisville in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Mississippi...
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Mississippi State's Morgan William (2) celebrates during overtime against Louisville in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Mississippi State won... (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Mississippi State's Morgan William (2) celebrates during overtime against Louisville in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Mississippi State won...

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale swished her jumper with a second left and jumped to celebrate. In one joyous moment, she knew exactly how Mississippi State's Morgan William felt one year earlier.

It's an incredible feeling to beat the best in overtime.

And now, the teams that are already part of Final Four lore for pulling off the big upsets of UConn will play each other for a title of their own.

Ogunbowale hit a jumper from just inside the arc with a second left - nothing but net in the clutch - for a 91-89 overtime victory over previously unbeaten UConn in the women's semifinals on Friday night. The Fighting Irish (34-3) will play for their second national title on Sunday after years of being denied by the Huskies.

"I mean, this one's really special," coach Muffet McGraw said. "It's got to be the best one."

They're facing a kindred spirit.

Mississippi State (37-1) ended UConn's record streak of 111 wins last year on a last-second shot by William in the semifinals. The Bulldogs then lost to South Carolina in the title game. They got back there by rallying to knock off Louisville 73-63 in overtime in the first semifinal on Friday.

"I don't have the words, y'all, for when this is over," coach Vic Schaefer said.

It's not over yet for the Fighting Irish and the Bulldogs.

For UConn? Another stunning exit.

"For a long time, we made it look like it was easy," coach Geno Auriemma said. "But it's very, very difficult, as it's played out the last two years."

This women's NCAA Tournament followed form all the way to the Final Four, with the top four teams all advancing. They turned the semifinals into an extravaganza of comebacks and improbable shots. It was the first time in NCAA Tournament history that both games went to OT.

First, it was the Bulldogs' turn against Louisville, a team that had reached the Final Four twice and lost to UConn both times - part of the Huskies' run of six titles in eight years. Roshunda Johnson's 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter sent it to overtime, and Mississippi State pulled away behind center Teaira McCowan, who had 21 points and a Final Four-record 25 rebounds - more than half the Bulldogs' total of 46.

She played all 45 minutes and got the better of whoever Louisville put in her way.

"They were subbing them out, so I didn't really know who I had," she said. "So I guess I was wearing them pretty good."

That loss in the title game last year became one of their biggest inspirations to get back to the Final Four and finish it off.

"It drives us," McCowan said.

The Fighting Irish know that disappointment, too. They won their only national title in 2001 and have settled for runner-up four times in the last seven years - 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. The last two came against UConn, which won a championship game between unbeaten teams in 2014 and had won eight straight in their rivalry.

The most recent UConn win was 80-71 on Dec. 3, when the Huskies overcame a 12-point deficit - their biggest this season. The Fighting Irish got up by 13 in the first quarter on Friday night, let it slip away again, and then wasted a five-point lead in the last 21 seconds in the fourth quarter.

Ogunbowale's shot completed Notre Dame's latest comeback on the way to the title game.

Notre Dame is a most improbable team to reach the title game. The Irish lost four players to ACL injuries during the season, leaving them with only seven healthy scholarship players. They rallied from second-half deficits in their last three games to reach the final one.

"I didn't think we'd have more ACL tears than losses," McGraw said. "I think it's just an amazing accomplishment for this team and the resilience they've shown all year."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Colin Trevorrow will be back to direct "Jurassic World 3"

    Colin Trevorrow will be back to direct "Jurassic World 3"

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-03-30 20:12:15 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-31 05:33:30 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Colin Trevorrow, director of "The Book of Henry," poses at the premiere of the film on the opening night of the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival in Culver City, Calif. ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Colin Trevorrow, director of "The Book of Henry," poses at the premiere of the film on the opening night of the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival in Culver City, Calif. ...
    Colin Trevorrow will return to the director's chair for the third installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise.More >>
    Colin Trevorrow will return to the director's chair for the third installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise.More >>

  • 50 days to UK royal wedding: Time for the personal touches

    50 days to UK royal wedding: Time for the personal touches

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-03-29 13:11:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-31 05:33:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). In this photo taken on Wednesday March 28, 2018, a detail of a napkin with the word 'Bride' embroidered in gold on display at the Wedding Gallery, in London. The big decisions have been made: the venue, the guest list, the me...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). In this photo taken on Wednesday March 28, 2018, a detail of a napkin with the word 'Bride' embroidered in gold on display at the Wedding Gallery, in London. The big decisions have been made: the venue, the guest list, the me...
    Friday marks 50 days to go until the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle _ time to decide the details that will make a large royal wedding feel intimate.More >>
    Friday marks 50 days to go until the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle _ time to decide the details that will make a large royal wedding feel intimate.More >>

  • K-Pop time: S. Koreans fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

    K-Pop time: S. Koreans fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:32:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-03-31 05:33:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...(AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...
    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.More >>
    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly