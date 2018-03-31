EPA to loosen rules for automobile gas mileage, pollution - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EPA to loosen rules for automobile gas mileage, pollution

(AP Photo/J. David Ake). Traffic streaks along U.S. Highway 50 early in the morning, Friday, March 30, 2018 across the Potomac River from Washington in Arlingotn, Va. The Trump administration is expected to announce that it will roll back automobile ga... (AP Photo/J. David Ake). Traffic streaks along U.S. Highway 50 early in the morning, Friday, March 30, 2018 across the Potomac River from Washington in Arlingotn, Va. The Trump administration is expected to announce that it will roll back automobile ga...

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - The Trump administration is expected to announce that it will roll back automobile gas mileage and pollution standards.

Automakers wanted the government to relax the current standards, which were imposed by the Obama administration to combat climate change. They say the rules will cost the industry billions of dollars and raise vehicle prices.

But environmentalists say the right technology is available to increase a car's gas mileage and building it into the car saves money at the pump.

Any change is likely to set up a lengthy legal showdown with California, which currently has the power to set its own pollution and gas mileage standards and doesn't want them to change.

EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said in an email Friday that the standards are still being reviewed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • K-Pop time: S. Koreans fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

    K-Pop time: S. Koreans fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:32:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:44:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...(AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...
    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.More >>
    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.More >>

  • Colin Trevorrow will be back to direct "Jurassic World 3"

    Colin Trevorrow will be back to direct "Jurassic World 3"

    Friday, March 30 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-03-30 20:12:15 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:43:54 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Colin Trevorrow, director of "The Book of Henry," poses at the premiere of the film on the opening night of the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival in Culver City, Calif. ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Colin Trevorrow, director of "The Book of Henry," poses at the premiere of the film on the opening night of the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival in Culver City, Calif. ...
    Colin Trevorrow will return to the director's chair for the third installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise.More >>
    Colin Trevorrow will return to the director's chair for the third installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise.More >>

  • 50 days to UK royal wedding: Time for the personal touches

    50 days to UK royal wedding: Time for the personal touches

    Thursday, March 29 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-03-29 13:11:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-03-31 04:43:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). In this photo taken on Wednesday March 28, 2018, a detail of a napkin with the word 'Bride' embroidered in gold on display at the Wedding Gallery, in London. The big decisions have been made: the venue, the guest list, the me...(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). In this photo taken on Wednesday March 28, 2018, a detail of a napkin with the word 'Bride' embroidered in gold on display at the Wedding Gallery, in London. The big decisions have been made: the venue, the guest list, the me...
    Friday marks 50 days to go until the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle _ time to decide the details that will make a large royal wedding feel intimate.More >>
    Friday marks 50 days to go until the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle _ time to decide the details that will make a large royal wedding feel intimate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly