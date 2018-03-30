Victim struck by suspect during pursuit through city; driver caught

One person is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a police pursuit that traversed several counties and through the city of Richmond on Friday night.

The pursuit started around 7 p.m. in Amelia County. A police trooper spotted a truck without a license plate on Route 360. The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the truck took off.

The pursuit continued into Chesterfield and onto Huguenot Road before the trooper was called off. Virginia State Police Aviation responded to assist and spotted the vehicle going through Henrico.

Police say the suspect struck a vehicle at Three Chopt Road and Grove Avenue - the driver in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Henrico Doctors Hospital.

The suspect also struck a parked vehicle on Brookland Park Boulevard near 3rd Street.

The suspect finally abandoned the truck in the 3600 block of Nine Mile Road and fled on foot into the woods. Henrico Police surrounded the suspect and eventually caught him.

Police say charges are pending. The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

