Canadian convicted in telemarketing scheme in California - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Canadian convicted in telemarketing scheme in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The owner of a Canadian telemarketing operation has been convicted of mail and wire fraud for orchestrating a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded at least 60,000 people out of more than $18 million.

The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles says a jury found Mark Eldon Wilson of Vancouver guilty on Thursday after a five-day trial.

Prosecutors say Wilson masterminded a cross-border scheme that targeted elderly victims with a bogus protection program for credit card fraud.

They say between 1998 and 2001, Wilson's telemarketers sold victims non-existent protection for about $300 each.

Victims were targeted in 37 states, including California.

Wilson fought extradition to the U.S. for more than 10 years.

He faces up to 90 years in prison at his sentencing on July 30.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

