Richmond Public Schools to host teaching job fair

Richmond Public Schools is searching for new teachers.

The school system will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Arthur Ashe Center, located at 3001 North Boulevard.

The areas of interest include science, library media, Spanish, business and information technology, math, speech pathology, elementary education pre-k to grade 6, music, special education, ESL, reading, technology education, gifted and talented, school psychologist, English, visually impaired, and family and consumer science.

Attendees should apply by April 13 in order to be considered for interviews. Click here to apply.

In addition to completing the application, applicants are also required in submitting copies of their valid teaching license, transcripts, and resumes.

