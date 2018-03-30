Avery Marz accepts courage award with Lauren Hill's parents

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Avery Marz had just returned from her latest rehab session during her recovery from a stroke. The Saint Joseph's freshman turned on the television and watched Lauren Hill - another college basketball player dealing with an unthinkable setback - receive an award for her courage.
Hill's inspiring words and example helped Marz keep going. Three years later, after she'd beaten the odds and returned to the court, Marz received the same award for courage on Friday - and a surprise, tear-filled visit from Hill's parents.
"An amazing thing," Lisa Hill called it.
Marz received the Pat Summitt Most Courageous Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association at the women's Final Four. Lisa and Brent Hill joined her at the podium, sharing hugs and blinking back tears.
Lauren Hill played her freshman year at Mount St. Joseph's in Cincinnati despite a brain tumor. She scored 10 points before the tumor made it impossible to continue. She died three years ago.
Marz was 17 years old when she suffered a stroke while moving into her dorm room on Aug. 23, 2014 - a date tattooed on the back of her left shoulder as a reminder of her lowest moment. One doctor told her she's never play basketball again. After one of her rehab sessions, she returned home and saw Hill receive the Summit Award.
Doctors had told Hill that she didn't have long to live and she wouldn't be able to play basketball. She kept going, got on the court and made a left-handed layup in her first game, which was moved to Xavier's Cintas Center.
"I had time on my side, and she knew she did not," Marz said while accepting the award. "I knew if I was able to find just half the courage Lauren had, I'd be able to get back on the court."
She made it back this season, scoring in her first game against Niagara. She played in 21 games, averaged 5 minutes and scored a total of 29 points.
Lisa Hill thinks of Marz and Lauren as kindred spirits.
"I see of lot of her there," Lisa Hill told The Associated Press. "The tenacity and the drive to keep moving forward, to get herself back on the court - that's exactly what Lauren did."
Summit's son, Tyler, also attended the ceremony for Marz. His mother was known for refusing to accept the word "can't."
"I think it did make it more special because there is starting to be a legacy now with the award," he said. "You see the trend where someone says you can't and they do it."
___
AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg in Columbus contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>