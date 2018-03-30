VA church hangs mannequin from a tree

A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.

The make-shift mannequin is hanging from a tree outside Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Woodman Road.

A member of the church said the mannequin is there for Easter and is meant to represent the betrayal and ultimate suicide of Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond issued a statement on Friday:

Earlier today, a community Passion play took place on the grounds of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Henrico, Va. Part of that play featured an image of Judas’ betrayal and suicide which showed a figure hanging in a tree. Although the Passion play is meant to be a devotional event during Holy Week intended to reflect the events surrounding the Passion, death and Resurrection of Christ, the image of a mannequin hanging from a tree – is insensitive. We regret any offensive this may have caused. Meetings are scheduled with the members of the community responsible for coordinating the event to share these concerns and so these same members might better understand why this display was inappropriate and will not be used again in the future. Holy Week is a season intended to highlight the saving mystery of Christ’s Passion, death and Resurrection. At this time of year, the Church prays for all those suffering from persecution, discrimination and injustice. May the grace of this Holy Week transform hearts and minds to know God and to know His love.

