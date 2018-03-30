Henrico church hangs mannequin from a tree

Mannequin hanging outside of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (Source: jenkinsjm3)

A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.

The make-shift mannequin is hanging from a tree outside Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Woodman Road.

A member of the church said the mannequin is there for Easter and is meant to represent the betrayal and ultimate suicide of Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus.

