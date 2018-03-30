Broadband internet expanding in remote areas in Dinwiddie, Amelia counties

Dinwiddie and Amelia counties have been awarded a $1.7 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Revitalization Commission, which means broadband internet will be expanded those who live in rural communities.

The counties have partnered up with StraightUpNet LLC, a company that has experience in building high-speed wired and wireless connections.

"Broadband is increasingly becoming a must-have for families, businesses and those looking to relocate to the area. For these reasons, it has been a priority of this Board, and I am pleased to see our plans becoming a reality," said Dr. Mark Moore, chairman of the Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors.

The project will take three years to complete, according to Dinwiddie County officials.

