Permits are required for solicitors in Chesterfield

It is finally spring, which means warmer weather and more door-to-door sales.

In Chesterfield, solicitors are required to obtain a permit from the police department. Those who work with security system companies must obtain additional documentation from the Department of Criminal Justice and submit it with the application.

The permits are only given to those who successfully complete a background check. Permits are yellow or red and have an expiration date.

Those who sell goods door-to-door in Chesterfield must have their permit and photo ID. If a solicitor approaches you without their permit, you can call Chesterfield police's non-emergency number at 804-748-1251.

Click here for a list of permits and approved solicitors.

