Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middlesex County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of General Puller Highway and Stampers Bay Road. An SUV ran off the road into a ditch, hit a culvert and overturned. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Aaron Zalocha, was ejected and killed.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but a Middlesex County deputy saw the vehicle traveling around 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone shortly before the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12