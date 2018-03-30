Vote on J.E.B. Stuart Elementary renaming set for June 16

Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.More >>
Dozens of women have accused the former move mogul of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.More >>
The Families First program works with first-time parents to provide resources in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.More >>
The Families First program works with first-time parents to provide resources in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.More >>
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.More >>
The mother managed to get out of the river safely, but the girl stepped into a deep hole, went underwater and drowned, officials say.More >>
It is unclear if those behind the senior prank were reprimanded by the school district. Two hospitalized students have been discharged.More >>
It is unclear if those behind the senior prank were reprimanded by the school district. Two hospitalized students have been discharged.More >>