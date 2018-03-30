Vote on J.E.B. Stuart Elementary renaming set for June 16

Richmond's mayor and the top official with Richmond Public Schools support changing the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary. (Source: NBC12)

A decision on the future of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School is two weeks away.

A vote on the future of the school's name is scheduled for June 16. The board will vote on whether to change the name, but it is expected that they will. A decision on what the new name will be moving forward is also expected June 16.

In March, the Richmond school board voted 8-1 in favor of opening up the public comment period of one month "with intent to rename" J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School, the sole city school with a Confederate-linked name.

RPS Board votes 8-1 in favor of opening up public comment period of one month “with intent to rename” JEB Stuart Elementary School. Only “no” vote was J. Young. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/wo5butOkX0 — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) April 9, 2018

The measure to rename the school has been met with support among members of the school board.

"It's important that our students have a school name that inspires them - not one that may drive fear or uncertainty," said Richmond School Board member Scott Barlow. "We need to be sending a message to our community, and to our students, in particular, that diversity and inclusiveness are values of ours."

Both Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said they are also in favor of changing the name.

The school board recently released a cost analysis saying it will cost $26,000 to rename the school.

About 95 percent of J.E.B. Stuart's students are African American.

