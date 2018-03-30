Mayor, superintendent support renaming of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary

Richmond's mayor and the top official with Richmond Public Schools support changing the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras say they are in favor of changing the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School, the sole city school with a Confederate-linked name.

The school board would have to approve any changes, and is planning to gather public input.

