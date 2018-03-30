Deep Run HS evacuated due to odor at the school

Deep Run High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an odor at the school.

Firefighters responded to the school around 1:20 p.m. on Friday. Several fire units investigated the source of the odor and found no hazards, but crews found the smell came from an air conditioning component that was malfunctioning.

Deep Run HS was briefly evacuated following reports of a strange odor at 1:20 pm today, but fire units identified the source as a malfunctioning air conditioning unit and the school has been reoccupied. — Henrico Citizen (@HenricoCitizen) March 30, 2018

Students were let back into the school.

Henrico fire, police, and schools are handling the incident.

