Deep Run HS evacuated due to odor at the school - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Deep Run HS evacuated due to odor at the school

Deep Run High School (Source: Deep Run PTSA on Facebook) Deep Run High School (Source: Deep Run PTSA on Facebook)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Deep Run High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an odor at the school.

Firefighters responded to the school around 1:20 p.m. on Friday. Several fire units investigated the source of the odor and found no hazards, but crews found the smell came from an air conditioning component that was malfunctioning. 

Students were let back into the school.

Henrico fire, police, and schools are handling the incident.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly