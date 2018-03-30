Henrico Schools: Student charged after 'prank call' threat to middle school

A middle school student has been charged after a "prank call" threat was made to Rolfe Middle School on Friday.

The school system locked down the school as police investigated. Two other schools - Baker Elementary School and Varina High School - were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

"It appears to be a prank phone call. ... Situations like this are always taken very seriously, and Henrico Police are actively investigating to determine the person or people who may responsible," Henrico Public Schools officials said.

The student was charged with falsely summoning law enforcement.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the school system said the threat was "serious."

New information about Rolfe MS and a charge placed by @HenricoPolice: "...although the threat was not real, the fear it creates in parents and students can be. We will continue to take these situations seriously and respond to them accordingly..." pic.twitter.com/C7lXSkYYep — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) March 30, 2018

After responding to Rolfe MS, police tell us the threat is not credible, and that it appears to be a prank call. However, situations like this are always taken very seriously, and @HenricoPolice are actively investigating to determine the person or people who may responsible. pic.twitter.com/0QpMGiWx4k — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) March 30, 2018

The “lockdown” at Rolfe Middle School has been lifted, meaning no schools are on lockdown anymore. Dismissal at Rolfe Middle and Varina High will take place at their usual times. — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) March 30, 2018

