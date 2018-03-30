Henrico Schools: Student charged after 'prank call' threat to mi - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico Schools: Student charged after 'prank call' threat to middle school

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A middle school student has been charged after a "prank call" threat was made to Rolfe Middle School on Friday.

The school system locked down the school as police investigated. Two other schools - Baker Elementary School and Varina High School - were also placed on lockdown as a precaution. 

"It appears to be a prank phone call. ... Situations like this are always taken very seriously, and Henrico Police are actively investigating to determine the person or people who may responsible," Henrico Public Schools officials said. 

The student was charged with falsely summoning law enforcement.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the school system said the threat was "serious." 

