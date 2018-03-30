Henrico Schools: Student charged after 'prank call' threat to middle school

Water restrictions are in place in Hopewell after a power outage occurred at the main pump station on Friday morning.More >>
A middle school student has been charged after a "prank call" threat was made to Rolfe Middle School on Friday.More >>
An annual tradition will continue for freshmen at Richmond Community High School thanks to a donation of two buses and drivers.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
The Village Café, a popular restaurant for VCU students located in the 1000 block of W Grace Street in Richmond, was burglarized after a man snuck in and hid until the restaurant was closed and everyone left for the night.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is expected to announce the outcome of their internal affairs investigation into the two officers tied to the Alton Sterling shooting case Friday afternoon.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
Seventy-two people were rounded up during Slick John, a 4-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport. Here are the names and some of the photographs of those arrested.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Many officials have started responding to the decision, releasing statements on Chief Paul's decision.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
