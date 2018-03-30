Henrico police investigate 'serious threat' at Rolfe Middle

Deep Run High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an odor at the school.More >>
Deep Run High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an odor at the school.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is investigating a threat at Rolfe Middle School on Friday afternoon.More >>
The Henrico Police Department is investigating a threat at Rolfe Middle School on Friday afternoon.More >>
Water restrictions are in place in Hopewell after a power outage occurred at the main pump station on Friday morning.More >>
Water restrictions are in place in Hopewell after a power outage occurred at the main pump station on Friday morning.More >>
Several road projects will continue to impact travel in Central Virginia over Easter weekend despite the Virginia Department of Transportation suspending work for much of the state.More >>
Several road projects will continue to impact travel in Central Virginia over Easter weekend despite the Virginia Department of Transportation suspending work for much of the state.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
Students at Goose Creek High School who are unable to wash their clothes at home can get it done at school thanks to a teacher who saw a need for a laundry service.More >>
Students at Goose Creek High School who are unable to wash their clothes at home can get it done at school thanks to a teacher who saw a need for a laundry service.More >>