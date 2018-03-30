Henrico police investigate 'serious threat' at Rolfe Middle - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico police investigate 'serious threat' at Rolfe Middle

The Henrico Police Department is investigating a threat at Rolfe Middle School on Friday afternoon. 

Police have not discovered any credible threat, but continue to investigate. 

Henrico Public Schools called the threat "serious." 

The investigation also led to two other schools - Baker Elementary School and Varina High School - to be placed on lockdown as a precaution, Henrico Public Schools said. That lockdown has been lifted.

