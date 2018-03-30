Projects will continue to impact Central VA roads over Easter weekend

Some road closures will be lifted over Easter weekend. (Source: VDOT)

Several road projects will continue to impact travel in Central Virginia over Easter weekend despite the Virginia Department of Transportation suspending work for much of the state.

HENRICO/NEW KENT COUNTIES

The eastbound right lane of I-64 will remain closed between mile markers 200 and 205.

CITY OF RICHMOND

Eastbound right lane of Broad Street will remain closed between Byrd Avenue and Willow Lawn due to the GRTC Pulse project.

CITY OF PETERSBURG

Westbound right lane of Route 460 Business/Route 301 on the Washington Street bridge over I-95 will remain closed due to repairs.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY

Traffic reduced to single in both directions on the Route 1 bridge over CSX property. Width restrictions of 11 feet remain in place.

Other projects will be suspended and lane closures will be lifted through Tuesday, April 3.

