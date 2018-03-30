Mechanicsville man arrested in connection with sexual assault case

A Mechanicsville man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case.

Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Todd M. Lowry, 67, on Thursday, March 29. Investigators searched his property and charged him with aggravated sexual abuse and forcible sodomy.

Lowry is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information about this case can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

