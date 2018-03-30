Police: Report of Matoaca HS employee inappropriately touching s - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Report of Matoaca HS employee inappropriately touching students

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A criminal investigation is underway at Matoaca High School.

On Friday, Chesterfield police confirmed they received a report that a male employee may have inappropriately touched several juveniles over a period of time at the school.

Authorities are not releasing the employee’s name or job title, but officers said the investigation is ongoing.

