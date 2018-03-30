Faith on Fridays: A sampling of Easter services in Central VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Faith on Fridays: A sampling of Easter services in Central VA

(WWBT) -

It's Faith on Fridays and Sheilah Belle walks us through Easter Services across the region.

Visit 12 About Town for the full story and other events going on this weekend.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly