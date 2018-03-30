Some hospitals going back to regular visitation guidelines

Some hospitals in Central Virginia are going back to their regular visitation guidelines starting on Friday.

This comes after the visitation guidelines were restricted due to the flu season. The restriction went into effect on Jan. 30.

The restriction has been lifted for hospitals that belong to the Central Virginia Healthcare Coalition, which includes VCU Health System facilities, Bon Secours, HCA Virginia, Southside Regional Medical Center, Central Southside Community Hospital, and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.

The flu visitation guidelines limited visitors in patient care areas to only healthy adults who are 18 years or older and no more than two adults per patient at one time.

