Some hospitals going back to regular visitation guidelines

Some hospitals in Central Virginia are going back to their regular visitation guidelines starting on Friday.More >>
An annual tradition will continue for freshmen at Richmond Community High School thanks to a donation of two buses and drivers.More >>
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing has jumped up to an estimated $521 million. If the winner took the cash option, they would receive $317 million before taxes.More >>
Water restrictions are in place in Hopewell after a power outage occurred at the main pump station on Friday morning.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.More >>
A mother is thankful her baby is alive and well after a horrific vehicle crash.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
