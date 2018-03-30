Friday's Mega Millions jackpot increases to $521 million

You better check your smoke detectors!

The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing has jumped up to an estimated $521 million. If the winner took the cash option, they would receive $317 million before taxes.

The previous jackpot was $502 million. The jackpot increased due to strong ticket sales across the country.

This is the fourth time the Mega Millions jackpot has toppled over $500 million, according to CNBC.

Here is the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history:

$1.586 billion (Powerball) $758.7 million (Powerball) $656 million (Mega Millions) $648 million (Mega Millions) $590.5 million (Powerball)

