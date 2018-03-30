Richmond offering $2,500 to help replace lead pipes in homes

Richmond is offering $2,500 toward helping homeowners replace lead pipes in their homes.

The Residential Lead Service Line Replacement Grant will help cover the cost of the work.

Any home in Richmond that is occupied or under active renovation is eligible to apply.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities must approve the plumber used for the work, and verify the presence of lead in the home prior to approving the grant. If accepted, payments would be made to the plumber contracted by the homeowner to do the work after the work is complete.

Any cost above $2,500 is the responsibility of the homeowner.

The application deadline is April 6, and all work must be complete by June 30.

Anyone who already replaced lead lines, and the work was complete after July 1, 2017, can also apply to be reimbursed.

Applications can be found online here and here.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12