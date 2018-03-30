Stoney promotes adoptable dogs at RACC

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney took a moment Friday to help a puppy find a home.
Stoney and Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham took pictures with two dogs available from Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Stoney’s pup is a 3-month-old pit bull mix named Ozzy who will be available for adoption April 3.
Durham held an 8-week-old hound mix named Mario who will be ready for adoption April 1.
