Tractor-trailer crash causes major delays on I-195

A tractor-trailer crash on Friday morning is causing major delays on northbound I-195.

As of 10:35 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed just north of the Broad Street exit.

There's currently no information on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.

Click here to track real-time traffic in the NBC12 News app.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12