Drue Heinz, philanthropist, widow of Heinz CEO, dead at 103 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Drue Heinz, philanthropist, widow of Heinz CEO, dead at 103

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The widow of the former head of the H.J. Heinz Co. and a longtime patron of the literary arts has died. Drue Heinz was 103.

The Heinz family and The Heinz Endowments said she died Friday in Lasswade, Scotland.

Drue Heinz was known for her philanthropy and longtime support of the literary arts. She endowed a literature prize at the University of Pittsburgh and was closely involved in the Endowments' initiative to develop Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall in 1971 and its efforts to create a downtown cultural district.

Heinz also served on the boards of many cultural organizations, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She was the widow of H.J. Heinz II, who served as CEO of the family company founded by his grandfather. She also was the stepmother of John Heinz, a U.S. senator from Pennsylvania who was killed in a 1991 plane crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • The Latest: Cosby lawyers fight to stop quaalude testimony

    The Latest: Cosby lawyers fight to stop quaalude testimony

    Friday, March 30 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-03-30 12:52:05 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:55:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the second day of pretrial hearings ahead of his retrial on sexual assault charges.More >>
    Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the second day of pretrial hearings ahead of his retrial on sexual assault charges.More >>

  • Prosecutors want Cosby jury to hear testimony on quaaludes

    Prosecutors want Cosby jury to hear testimony on quaaludes

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:11:44 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:53:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.More >>

  • Model Olivia Culpo confirms split with NFL's Danny Amendola

    Model Olivia Culpo confirms split with NFL's Danny Amendola

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:31 AM EDT2018-03-30 10:31:56 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:53:14 GMT
    Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola are no longer a couple.More >>
    Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola are no longer a couple.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly