Facebook exec disavows his own provocative memo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Facebook exec disavows his own provocative memo

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The author of a provocative Facebook memo declaring that growth is justified even if it costs lives says he doesn't actually agree with the memo and wrote it to provoke debate.

The 2016 internal memo, titled "The Ugly," was leaked to BuzzFeed this week. In it, Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth said "all the work we do in growth is justified," even if it costs people their lives because they are exposed to bullies or die in a terrorist attack coordinated through Facebook.

Bosworth, who goes by "Boz," has been at Facebook since 2006 and serves as the company's vice president in charge of virtual- and augmented-reality efforts. Previously, he was vice president of ads and helped create Facebook features such as Messenger, its news feed and groups.

Bosworth tweeted Thursday that the memo was one of the most unpopular things he's written internally, and "the ensuing debate helped shape our tools for the better."

In a statement to BuzzFeed that Facebook confirmed, CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Bosworth a "talented leader who says many provocative things," but added the memo was something "that most people at Facebook including myself disagreed with strongly."

"We've never believed the ends justify the means," Zuckerberg said in the statement. "We recognize that connecting people isn't enough by itself. We also need to work to bring people closer together. We changed our whole mission and company focus to reflect this last year."

Facebook is grappling with an unprecedented crisis over allegations that Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-affiliated political consulting firm, obtained data of tens of millions of users without their permission with the intent of swaying elections. That followed a string of scandals, including revelations that Russia used its platform to meddle in U.S. elections.

Facebook is facing new questions about its practice of collecting call and text histories from Android devices. The company has not provided details on why it needed this data or what it did with it, saying only that it was used to improve people's experience on Facebook. It's not clear how the data collection made Facebook users' experience better on Android devices when Facebook couldn't get the same data from iPhones.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Irish pubs open on Good Friday for 1st time in 90 years

    Irish pubs open on Good Friday for 1st time in 90 years

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-03-30 16:01:55 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:32:53 GMT
    (Brian Lawless/PA via AP). Brian Conlon, publican of Slattery's Bar on Capel Street in Dublin, pulls a pint on Good Friday, Friday March 30, 2018. Drinking establishments are open and serving alcohol _ thanks to recently legislation that overturned a b...(Brian Lawless/PA via AP). Brian Conlon, publican of Slattery's Bar on Capel Street in Dublin, pulls a pint on Good Friday, Friday March 30, 2018. Drinking establishments are open and serving alcohol _ thanks to recently legislation that overturned a b...
    Guinness is flowing in Irish pubs on a Good Friday for the first time in 90 years.More >>
    Guinness is flowing in Irish pubs on a Good Friday for the first time in 90 years.More >>

  • Actress Stacey Dash withdraws from California House race

    Actress Stacey Dash withdraws from California House race

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:52:11 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:29:51 GMT
    Dash cited "the bitterness in politics" as a reason for withdrawing. (Source: AP Photo/Peter Kramer)Dash cited "the bitterness in politics" as a reason for withdrawing. (Source: AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

    Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has ended her campaign for a Southern California congressional seat.

    More >>

    Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has ended her campaign for a Southern California congressional seat.

    More >>

  • Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony

    Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:11:44 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-03-31 01:29:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly