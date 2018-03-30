Hopewell schools dismissing early due to water restriction

Hopewell has announced water restrictions for a power outage at the main pump station.

The city is under mandatory water restrictions for all water usage.

Virginia American Water posted to its Facebook page that the water is safe to use, but it is requesting that non-essential water usage, such as laundry and washing cars be halted until further notice.

As a result of the restriction, Hopewell Public Schools will dismiss early, and announced times on its Facebook page.

11:30 a.m. Carter G. Woodson Middle School and New Hope Academy

12:00 p.m. Hopewell High School and Dupont Elementary School

12:30 p.m. Harry E. James and Patrick Copeland Elementary Schools

1:00 p.m. Woodlawn Learning Center

Kindergarten and Pre-K students will only be released off the buses to an adult.

