Boil water advisory lifted for residents in Hopewell, parts of Prince George

The boil water advisory affecting Hopewell, as well as parts of Prince George, has been lifted, according to Virginia American Water.

Officials said the results from samples taken from the water system meet all state and federal water quality standards.

However, Virginia American Water is asking customers to continue to conserve their usage.

“We are grateful to our customers for their ongoing cooperation as we ask them to continue to conserve water and curtail non-essential water use for the next 24 to 48 hours as the system rebuilds to regular operational strength,” said Barry Suits, president, Virginia American Water.

The boil water advisory also forced local restaurants to close their doors.

Restaurants in Hopewell like K&L BBQ, are closing today because of the water issue. The owner of the restaurant tells me they had water when they got in and right when they opened they had none. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/TClOALM963 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 30, 2018

This comes after a pipe burst at the Virginia American Water plant on Friday, resulting in a power outage at the main pump station.

"Electricity to the water pumping system at the company’s Hopewell treatment facility has been restored through auxiliary power, and water pressure is normal. Virginia American Water does not yet have an estimate when the facility will return to normal operations," officials said in an email.

Virginia American Water is advising residents to flush household pipes, ice makers, water fountains, etc. before drinking the water or cooking with it.

Here are some guidelines:

Run a cold water faucet in your home for three to five minutes.

To flush automatic ice makers, make three batches of ice and discard.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines specified in the owner’s manual.

Run drinking water fountains for one minute at the highest flow rate possible.

Those with questions can call 1-800-452-6863 or go to Virginia American Water's website.

