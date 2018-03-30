Fire breaks out at Chesterfield Nissan dealership - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fire breaks out at Chesterfield Nissan dealership

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Traffic was not impacted. (Source: Pixabay) Traffic was not impacted. (Source: Pixabay)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Nissan dealership on Midlothian Turnpike just past Courthouse Road.

Traffic has not been impacted by the fire.

The fire started before the dealership opened, so it is unclear if it will impact business or service appointments.

