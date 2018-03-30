Model Olivia Culpo confirms split with NFL's Danny Amendola - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Model Olivia Culpo confirms split with NFL's Danny Amendola

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola are no longer a couple.

Culpo told "Access Hollywood" on Wednesday that they've broken up. The 25-year-old says it's so fresh, she doesn't feel comfortable talking about it.

The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2016.

Amendola now plays for the Miami Dolphins after the 32-year-old won two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Model Olivia Culpo confirms split with NFL's Danny Amendola

    Model Olivia Culpo confirms split with NFL's Danny Amendola

    Friday, March 30 2018 6:31 AM EDT2018-03-30 10:31:56 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 7:25 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:25:24 GMT
    Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola are no longer a couple.More >>
    Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola are no longer a couple.More >>

  • Jesmyn Ward and N. Scott Momaday win Anisfield-Wolf Awards

    Jesmyn Ward and N. Scott Momaday win Anisfield-Wolf Awards

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:41:34 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:12:44 GMT
    Novelists Jesmyn Ward and N. Scott Momaday are among this year's winners of Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, given for works that highlight race and diversity.More >>
    Novelists Jesmyn Ward and N. Scott Momaday are among this year's winners of Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, given for works that highlight race and diversity.More >>

  • Some advertisers drop Laura Ingraham after Parkland comments

    Some advertisers drop Laura Ingraham after Parkland comments

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:11:59 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-03-30 11:12:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, left, and Rich Schultz). In this combination photo, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 20, 2016, left, and David Hogg, a student survivor from Marjory Sto...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, left, and Rich Schultz). In this combination photo, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 20, 2016, left, and David Hogg, a student survivor from Marjory Sto...
    Some big name advertisers are dropping Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she publicly criticized one of the Parkland school shooting victims on social media.More >>
    Some big name advertisers are dropping Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she publicly criticized one of the Parkland school shooting victims on social media.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly