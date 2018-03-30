Gas leak closes road near Three Chopt Elementary

Roads were closed in the area while crews repaired the gas lines. (Source: NBC12)

Parts of Skipwith Road are blocked Friday morning after a gas leak.

The leak happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at Skipwith and Woodley roads near Three Chopt Elementary School.

Crews investigated the scene and homes were evacuated near the leak, including some on Parkline Drive.

Firefighters had to awaken some residents to make sure they were taken to safety.

The leak was contained about 2 a.m. while residents in the area waited in the parking lot of Henrico Doctors.

The families were let back in their homes once the leak was contained, but crews were still working on repairing the gas lines Friday morning.

Traffic is being rerouted away from the area.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12