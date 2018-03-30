LEADING OFF: Scherzer starts for Nats, Stanton swings away - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LEADING OFF: Scherzer starts for Nats, Stanton swings away

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Rain beads up on the statue of Cincinnati Reds great Joe Nuxhall outside Great American Ballpark, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. Their first game of the regular season against the Washington Nationals was postponed ... (AP Photo/John Minchillo). Rain beads up on the statue of Cincinnati Reds great Joe Nuxhall outside Great American Ballpark, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. Their first game of the regular season against the Washington Nationals was postponed ...
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, right, scores on a double by Gary Sanchez as Toronto Blue Jays pitcher John Axford, left, looks on during fifth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, right, scores on a double by Gary Sanchez as Toronto Blue Jays pitcher John Axford, left, looks on during fifth-inning baseball game action in Toronto, Thursday, March 29, 2018.
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Jayson Delatorie, 5, waits fo an opening day baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Jayson Delatorie, 5, waits fo an opening day baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

___

TRY AGAIN

Max Scherzer begins his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young Award when he starts for Washington at Great American Ball Park. Opening day in Cincinnati was pushed back a day because of rain - the forecast calls for a dry afternoon with temperatures around 50 at game time. Homer Bailey is set to start for the Reds. The game will mark the major league managerial debut of Nationals skipper Dave Martinez.

POWER SHOW

Yankees fans are rooting for Giancarlo Stanton to provide an encore after his power-packed debut for New York. Stanton, who led the majors with 59 homers last year and was the NL MVP, hit two home runs and doubled in the opener at Toronto. Blue Jays righty Aaron Sanchez draws the assignment of trying to shut down Stanton, Aaron Judge and the Yanks. He posted an AL-best 3.00 ERA in 2016, but made just eight starts last season because of persistent blister issues.

GOING IN GAME TWO

After making three straight opening day starts for the Astros, Dallas Keuchel was bumped from the opener by Justin Verlander this year. Instead, the bearded left-hander will start Game 2 for Houston against the Rangers. Keuchel told reporters "he wasn't happy by any means" when manager A.J. Hinch announced Verlander as his No. 1 starter, though he also conceded "the guy deserves it." Verlander threw six shutout innings in a 4-1 win Thursday. Keuchel draws Texas right-hander Doug Fister, who signed a $4 million, one-year free agent deal in November.

IS PRICE RIGHT?

David Price makes his season debut against the Rays a day after Boston's bullpen blew a 4-0 lead in a 6-4 loss. The Red Sox left-hander endured a frustrating 2017 season, with injuries limiting him to 74 2/3 innings. Price looked sharp this spring, posting a 2.25 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 12 innings. He'll oppose hard-throwing lefty Blake Snell.

JOEY'S TIME

The Padres surprisingly announced hotshot prospect Joey Lucchesi would start in place of injured Dinelson Lamet, even though the left-hander has only pitched 60 1/3 innings at Double-A. The 24-year-old was a second-round pick in 2016 and went 11-7 with a 2.20 ERA between Class A and Double-A last season. Perhaps more importantly, he had a 1.54 ERA in four spring starts, making him a candidate for his debut when Lamet strained his right elbow Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby's defense strategy hinges on judge his team attacked

    Cosby's defense strategy hinges on judge his team attacked

    Friday, March 30 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:11:44 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:44:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case, Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.More >>

  • Adnan Syed, whose case was on 'Serial,' granted new trial

    Adnan Syed, whose case was on 'Serial,' granted new trial

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-03-30 03:31:35 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:26:20 GMT
    (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing. A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling, Thursday, March 29, 2018, granting a new tri...(Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP). FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East in Baltimore prior to a hearing. A Maryland appeals court has upheld a ruling, Thursday, March 29, 2018, granting a new tri...
    Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.More >>
    Adnan Syed has sat behind bars for years serving a life sentence in the 1999 killing of his high school sweetheart.More >>

  • The Latest: Roseanne Barr calls Trump phone call a 'thrill'

    The Latest: Roseanne Barr calls Trump phone call a 'thrill'

    Thursday, March 29 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-03-29 19:32:18 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-03-30 04:33:50 GMT
    (AP Photo). In this combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. Trump reached out to R...(AP Photo). In this combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. Trump reached out to R...
    President Donald Trump says he called Roseanne Barr following the debut of her ABC sitcom reboot, which drew more than 18.4 million viewers.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he called Roseanne Barr following the debut of her ABC sitcom reboot, which drew more than 18.4 million viewers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly