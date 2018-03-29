Former FBI Director Comey to speak at William & Mary Town Hall

Former FBI Director James Comey, a William & Mary alumnus, will speak at a Town Hall moderated by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper at the campus on April 25.

"The Student Assembly is proud to be a part of bringing this event to campus, and we appreciate the university’s assistance in making this happen,” said current Student Assembly President Elijah Levine ’18 and recently elected SA president Brendan Boylan ’19 in a joint message to campus. “Leading universities like William & Mary should be a place that engage in healthy debate and provide their students with opportunities for dialogue about complex issues.”

The town hall will be held at 8 p.m. ET on April 25.

