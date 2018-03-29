Man arrested after 3-year-old left alone crawls through window

Justin Harris was arrested Saturday after police say the toddler was home alone with another three-year old that day. Court documents show the three-year-old girl climbed out of the window.More >>
A new program though Chesterfield County, Goodwill and Uber is hoping to make it easier for those in recovery for opioid addiction to get to and from treatment programs.More >>
Just six months ago, Kevon White thought he'd have to get a new kidney, but now he's competing to become a $1 million richer on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."More >>
Police are putting out a scam alert after an elderly couple in Chesterfield is taken advantage of inside their own home.More >>
A Chesterfield mother is frustrated and says she is fighting to keep her son with special needs protected after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by another student.More >>
