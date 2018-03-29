Man arrested after 3-year-old left alone crawls through window

A Chesterfield man faces charges of child neglect and abuse after a three-year-old girl crawled through a window unsupervised over the weekend, police say.

Justin Harris was arrested Saturday afternoon on Winterleaf Drive after police said the toddler was home alone with another three-year old that day.

A spokeswoman for the Chesterfield County Police Department said the three-year-old climbed out of the window and left the home.

A neighbor said the girl ran into the road, nearly getting hit by a car.

Harris is out on bond, and had no comment about the situation when asked by NBC12.

Police said the children were home unsupervised for several hours.

The children are okay, according to police

