Richmond students to city leaders: Don't speak, just listen

Richmond teens say it's time for them to lead the way in making schools safe for everyone. Members of the Mayor's Youth Academy and student leaders from Armstrong High are teaming up to make sure leaders hear their concerns.

Richmond’s police chief, superintendent of schools and mayor were there for the youth town hall forum Thursday, listening to what young people had to say, but the message was clear: this wasn't the time for adults to speak - only listen.

Just days after hundreds of thousands gathered on the nation’s capital for the March for Our Lives rally, Richmond students said the conversation isn't over.

"From now on, we're coming stronger than ever with what we have to say,” said 9th grader Melyoge’ Kale’.

With t-shirts saying “Youth Voice Matters,” Richmond teens came to speak their minds.

"Sometimes, the environments at school aren’t easy to learn in,” another student chimed in.

Mayor Levar Stoney listened, but he was not invited to speak. No adult in the room could.

"It's our job to listen,” Stoney said in an interview.

For every question, there was an answer.

"Think about your school's facilities, your school building. What is your greatest concern and why?" Kale’ asked.

“[Students] feel they have to watch their back from students. They don’t feel safe around some students in schools, and some schools don't have security systems…Or it’s a ‘good school,’ so we don't need that, that's another thing that came up. When in actuality all schools need security,” student JuWon Davis said.

"Think about your teachers and administrators. What are your greatest concerns and why?" Kale’ continued.

"We'll do work in the class, but no homework,” a student weighed in.

"Right now, we have teachers who aren't really teaching the material, low test scores,” Davis added.

"How do the administrators expect us to care if they don't care?" Kale’ asked.

She says her peers have responsibility too: to be an example.

"If we see one of our friends cleaning up after their selves or helping repaint the bathroom or putting the textbooks back and not writing on the desk, then nine times out of 10, we’re going to do it...so teachers can know that we care, so maybe they'll start to care,” Kale’ added.

For city leaders, truly processing the message meant not saying a word.

"A lot of times, we just pay them lip service. We never actually listen,” Stoney said.

"They're not going to have a choice but to listen,” Kale’ said.

The student leaders are now summarizing their ideas, which will then be passed on to the Mayor and city leaders, who will then be invited to break their silence and take action.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12