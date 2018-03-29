Embiid needs surgery on orbital fracture; has concussion - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Embiid needs surgery on orbital fracture; has concussion

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, lies not he court after an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will need surgery on an orbital fracture of his left eye and he has a concussion.

There was no timetable Thursday on how long Embiid would be sidelined. The 76ers are set to play Friday in Atlanta and Sunday in Charlotte.

Markelle Fultz was driving toward the basket Wednesday against the Knicks when he appeared to accidentally head-butt Embiid. The 7-footer immediately went to the floor. He remained on the floor for several minutes before he was assisted by Philadelphia's trainer. Embiid sat up once before lying back down on the court. Eventually, he was helped off the court.

Fultz was not injured on the play.

Embiid passed the concussion test on Wednesday night but later began suffering symptoms that were diagnosed as a concussion and he has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

The Sixers clearly need their big man if they're going to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid, who leads the Sixers with 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games, helped the team clinch their first playoff berth since 2012. They are 44-30 and fourth in the East with eight games left.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

