Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Exxon Mobil aimed at stopping an investigation by New York and Massachusetts officials into whether the oil giant misled investors and the public about its knowledge of climate change and how the issue could affect its business.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in New York said Thursday that Exxon's lawsuit was "running roughshod over the adage that the best defense is a good offense."

Exxon says it's reviewing the decision.

Irving, Texas-based Exxon sued New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Massachusetts counterpart Maura Healey in 2016 after they subpoenaed documents about Exxon research into the role of fossil fuels in climate change.

Exxon accuses the officials of trying to take away the company's free-speech rights on an important issue.

