Dog attack sends 2 to hospital, bystander shoots dog

Two people are recovering in the hospital after a dog attacked them in Roanoke on Thursday, according to WSLS.

Witnesses say the dog approached a woman on 1st Street and seemed friendly at first, but then it attacked. A man tried to stop the attack, but the dog tore into his arm and would not let go.

Bystanders tried to use a cane, a hammer and pepper spray to stop the animal. Eventually, a bystander got his gun and shot the dog, killing it.

No word on the condition of the victims, but witnesses say the man was bleeding profusely from the attack.

