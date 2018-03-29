Springer 1st with consecutive MLB opening day leadoff HRs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Springer 1st with consecutive MLB opening day leadoff HRs

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Second base umpire Ed Hickox, left, watches as Houston Astros' George Springer, right, rounds second after hitting a solo home run off Texas Rangers' Cole Hamels on a lead at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game in Arli... (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Second base umpire Ed Hickox, left, watches as Houston Astros' George Springer, right, rounds second after hitting a solo home run off Texas Rangers' Cole Hamels on a lead at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game in Arli...
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Houston Astros' George Springer (4) celebrates his solo home run with Jose Altuve (27) in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Houston Astros' George Springer (4) celebrates his solo home run with Jose Altuve (27) in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, March 29, 2018.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - George Springer has set a MLB first with his 100th career home run for the Houston Astros.

The World Series MVP led off the Astros' season opener at Texas with a home run off Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels.

It is the second year in a row that Springer led off the Astros opener with a homer, making him the first player in MLB history to ever do that in consecutive seasons, according to Elias.

Springer hit 34 homers during the regular season last year for the Astros, all from the leadoff spot. He hit six more homers in the postseason, including five in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Springer connected in the final four games of the Series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Thai beach from DiCaprio movie gets breather from tourists

    Thai beach from DiCaprio movie gets breather from tourists

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-28 12:01:10 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:35:51 GMT
    Authorities in Thailand have ordered the temporary closing of the beach made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" to halt environmental damage caused by too many tourists.More >>
    Authorities in Thailand have ordered the temporary closing of the beach made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" to halt environmental damage caused by too many tourists.More >>

  • Barr, President Trump revel together in "Roseanne' success

    Barr, President Trump revel together in "Roseanne' success

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-03-29 12:21:15 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:35:09 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. President Donald Trump called Barr after an estimated 18.4 million view...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. President Donald Trump called Barr after an estimated 18.4 million view...
    President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne.".More >>
    President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne.".More >>

  • Viola player wins legal case over orchestral ear damage

    Viola player wins legal case over orchestral ear damage

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:51:31 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:34:39 GMT
    Britain's High Court has ruled in favor of a viola player who says he suffered irreparable hearing damage from loud music at rehearsals, in a case likely to reverberate through the music world.More >>
    Britain's High Court has ruled in favor of a viola player who says he suffered irreparable hearing damage from loud music at rehearsals, in a case likely to reverberate through the music world.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly