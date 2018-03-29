A'ja Wilson is AP women's college hoops Player of the Year - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

A'ja Wilson is AP women's college hoops Player of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A'ja Wilson of South Carolina is The Associated Press women's college basketball player of the year.

Wilson is the first player from the school to win the award.

The 6-foot-5 star received 22 votes Thursday from 32-member national media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25. Balloting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

Katie Lou Samuelson of UConn received five votes while Kalani Brown of Baylor, Asia Durr of Louisville, Megan Gustafson of Iowa, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Victoria Vivians of Mississippi State each received one vote.

Wilson helped the Gamecocks to their first title last year and averaged 22.6 points and 11.8 rebounds for the team this season before reaching the Elite Eight.

