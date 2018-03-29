McGraw wins AP women's college hoops coach of the year - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

McGraw wins AP women's college hoops coach of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Notre Dame's Muffet McGraw is The Associated Press women's college basketball Coach of the Year for the fourth time.

This might be McGraw's best coaching job. She lost four players over the course of the season to ACL injuries and still managed to go 32-3.

She was presented the award Thursday after receiving 10 of the votes from a 32-member national media panel.

The Hall of Fame coach received 10 votes from the 32-member national media panel that votes for the weekly Top 25. Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer also garnered 10 votes with McGraw winning a runoff.

Louisville's Jeff Walz had five votes while Baylor's Kim Mulkey got three. UConn's Geno Auriemma and Oregon's Kelly Graves each had two.

McGraw also won the award in 2001, 2013 and 2014 and has the second most all-time behind Auriemma's nine since it was first given out in 1995.

The balloting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

