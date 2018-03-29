Lexi Thompson smiling again at ANA; Pernilla Lindberg leads

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). In-Kyung Kim, of South Korea, reacts after missing a birdie putt on the fourth hole during the first round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club,Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Rancho Mirag...

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) - Lexi Thompson is smiling and having fun again at the ANA Inspiration.

A year after a rules violation cost her four strokes in regulation in an eventual playoff loss, Thompson shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to finish the opening round three strokes behind leader Pernilla Lindberg.

Thompson also again overpowered Michelle Wie, four years after routing her in a final-round showdown on another hot afternoon at Mission Hills for her first major title.

Fighting dizzy spells on the front nine, Wie had a 75 that left her in danger of missing the cut.

Lindberg birdied her final two holes for a bogey-free 65, playing in the last group to finish the round.

Beatriz Recari and Ayako Uehara were a stroke back, and Jessica Korda, Ha Na Jang and Stanford sophomore Albane Valenzuela shot 67.

