Lexi Thompson smiling again at ANA; Pernilla Lindberg leads - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lexi Thompson smiling again at ANA; Pernilla Lindberg leads

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) - Lexi Thompson is smiling and having fun again at the ANA Inspiration.

A year after a rules violation cost her four strokes in regulation in an eventual playoff loss, Thompson shot a 4-under 68 on Thursday to finish the opening round three strokes behind leader Pernilla Lindberg.

Thompson also again overpowered Michelle Wie, four years after routing her in a final-round showdown on another hot afternoon at Mission Hills for her first major title.

Fighting dizzy spells on the front nine, Wie had a 75 that left her in danger of missing the cut.

Lindberg birdied her final two holes for a bogey-free 65, playing in the last group to finish the round.

Beatriz Recari and Ayako Uehara were a stroke back, and Jessica Korda, Ha Na Jang and Stanford sophomore Albane Valenzuela shot 67.

