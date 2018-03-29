Food Lion evacuated, fire crews on scene

Fire crews responded to the Food Lion at the Dunlop Village Shopping Center in Colonial Heights on Thursday.

A fire reportedly started in the meat department of the grocery store, prompting an evacuation.

The fire is under control. Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Boisseau Fire says units from Colonial Heights, Chesterfield, Hopewell, and Petersburg responded to the fire.

No one was injured, but one person may have suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

