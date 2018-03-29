Fire prompts evacuation at Food Lion, causes $15K damage to building

Fire crews responded to the Food Lion at the Dunlop Village Shopping Center in Colonial Heights on Thursday.

A fire reportedly started in the meat department of the grocery store, prompting an evacuation around 4:46 p.m.

The fire was under control at 5:30 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Boisseau Fire says units from Colonial Heights, Chesterfield, Hopewell, and Petersburg responded to the fire.

Four people were treated for minor smoke inhalation - one was transported to the hospital.

Investigators say the sprinkler system did activate, but the meat department suffered major fire damage and the rest of the building suffered smoke damage.

The damage to the building is estimated at $15,000 - that does not include the damage to the product in the store.

The fire appears to have been caused by a "malfunction in a mechanical refrigeration unit."

The store will remain closed for repairs.

