Richmond to mark 50 years since MLK's death

The city of Richmond is joining in a nationwide event to mark the moment that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed 50 years ago in Tennessee.

At 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 - the exact moment that King was shot - 39 bell chimes will resonate in Memphis, representing each year he lived. Several institutions with bell towers in the Richmond area will join the moment.

Also on that night, Mayor Levar Stoney, Virginia Union University Vice President Dr. Corey Walker and other community leaders will answer the question set out by the National Civil Rights Museum - "Where do we go from here?"

"We gather to move our city and region forward through a more inclusive narrative," organizers said.

The event gets under at 6:15 p.m. April 4 at the A.B. James Chapel at Coburn Hall at VUU.

