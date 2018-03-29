Richmond marks 50 years since MLK's death

The campus of Virginia Union did its part to pay tribute to Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave remarks as national leaders encouraged every city and town to do something significant to mark the somber day of King’s death.

The man who encouraged the masses is still inspiring communities, decades after his death.

Youth activists reflect on King's legacy

"Richmond, we've got work to do. Dr. King, 50 years later, we still got work to do sir,” Stoney said.

Stoney told the crowd how Dr. King inspires him each and every day.

"Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. sacrificed his life promoting justice, equality, equity, inclusion, truth, racial healing and transformation,” he said.

The community gathered at Virginia Union, the home of many of Dr. King's stops as he strategized for peace and unity.

Woman speaks about opening home to MLK

"We’re facing some of the same challenging issues that King faced visiting Virginia. Inequality, poverty, unequal education. We’re facing also a society still deeply divided over race. We’re still divided by what's the meaning of the Civil War and monuments in this city, the capital of the Confederacy,” said Dr. Corey Walker, Dean at Virginia Union.

Walker also sits on Virginia’s Martin Luther King Memorial Commission to keep King's dream alive.

"We hope it will continue until we have true, fresh, authentic and deep expressions of freedom that pull from the deep wells of our common humanity,” he said.

A sentiment also shared by students.

"His assassination is something that has affected us deeply,” Corshia Williams said.

Williams is the student body president and says her peers are energized to continue fighting.

"More unity among all races. Not just at the African-American race, but all races. I want us to come together as a collective without differences among skin color, among intellectual capabilities. I just want us to be one and stand on these United States together,” she said.

The Martin Luther King Memorial Commission held a community roundtable in Charlottesville last month to discuss unity. They're meeting again later this month, this time in Farmville to keep the conversation alive.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12