Sex offender arrested at Caroline Middle School

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says a registered sex offender was arrested after being found on school property on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says Sgt. C.M. Hall was approaching the office at Caroline Middle School when he saw someone that he thought was on the sex offender list.

"He confirmed his suspicions after checking multiple resources," the sheriff's office said. "The individual was in the school to drop off an item to a family member at the middle school."

Hall then approached the man, pulled him to the side and confirmed his identity, which has not yet been released.

"This individual was in fact on the sex offender's registry and is forbidden from being on school property," the sheriff's office said. "The individual was then arrested and is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond."

Sheriff Tony Lippa said he was proud of Hall's "hard work in protecting Caroline County Public Schools. I would like to remind citizens to contact their local representative to implore that they provide the Caroline County Sheriff's Office with the four additional school resource officers that we have requested."

