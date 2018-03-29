Richmond school desperately needs bus drivers for annual trip

An annual freshman class trip at Richmond Community High School is in danger of being canceled because of a lack of bus drivers.

Adult organizers who help plan the camping trip to the Delmarva Peninsula say they were only notified a couple weeks ago that Richmond Public Schools administrators are not approving two bus drivers necessary.

The drivers would transport some 60 students to Delmarva and bus them to a host of activities along the Chesapeake Bay area for the week of April 9 through April 13. The drivers are paid and given lodging and meals.

Organizers said attempts to secure another charter bus or drivers from other companies have not panned out because of the short notice. They are now asking anyone in the community with an appropriate license who is interested in driving for the trip to contact Richmond Community High School at 804-310-5119.

The driver would be paid, given a hotel room and meals and invited to accompany students on the activities.

The freshman camping trip centers on environmental science and has happened every year for nearly 40 years.

Organizers said the students are exposed to a variety of experiences, including camping, survival techniques, relationship building, teamwork and hands-on learning.

Students receive academic credits for the trip and must also complete a 12-page paper. For many of the students, it is their first time experiencing nature to this degree, in such a setting.

Richmond Community High School is a specialty school within RPS, which is focused on preparing students for college. Only honors and AP courses are offered.

A statement from a spokesperson at Richmond Public Schools reads in part:

The transportation department would absolutely love to support this trip again. However, they simply do not have the manpower to do so, as this would impact numerous bus runs. This was shared with the principal after the field trip took place last year, and it was relayed again this year when the request was made. Unfortunately, the principal never put in an official request through the transportation system, hence the ‘short notice’ in reserving a charter bus.

Organizers dispute the claim made by RPS administrators, saying they did properly apply for transportation and that the entire trip was approved in December. Another source close to the trip says that they also verbally confirmed the bus driver needed for the trip, with the transportation department.

NBC12 obtained a document showing the field trip’s approval, with a “school bus” box checked by the RPS Chief Academic Officer.

